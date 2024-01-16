Alternator Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 5.81% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global alternator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the alternator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2021 and 2028.The rise in automotive production continues to propel the global alternator market growth. Alternators are critical components in modern automobiles as they provide electrical power to various systems and are in high demand to support the electrical needs of vehicles . For instance, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, in 2022, 85.4 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, representing a 5.7% increase over the year 2021.An alternator is a kind of electric generator that transforms mechanical energy into electrical current. It is an important component of automotive electronics that is used in automotive production as well as widely used in marine, mining, and oil and gas sectors.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the global alternator market upward. For instance, in March 2023, American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) created a new series of lower turn-on RPM alternators that are ideal for those who need to charge secondary power banks in less time, even while idling. Additionally, in June 2021, Nidec Leroy-Somer announced the release of the LSA 47.3 industrial alternator, which offers enhanced performance and a more efficient cooling system.Access sample report or view details:The global alternator market, based on type is segmented into two main categories namely salient pole, and cylindrical pole. Salient pole alternators are more stable and account for a sizable portion of the global alternator market.The global alternator market, based on voltage is segmented into three main categories namely low, medium, and high. Higher voltage alternators are widely used to improve charging efficiency and performance and account for a major share of the global alternator market.The global alternator market, based on end-users is segmented into five main categories namely automotive, marine, oil & gas, mining, and others. Alternators are widely used in the automotive industry and account for a major share of the global alternator market.Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to a significant portion of the global alternator market due to the increasing automotive production in the region. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in total, 3,24,77,472 units were produced in China and India, representing a 24% increase in India and a 3% increase in China over the fiscal year 2021. Additionally, in South Korea, a total of 3757049 units were produced in 2022, an increase of 9% compared to the year 2021.The research includes coverage of ABB Inc., Cummins Inc., Denso, Hitachi, Hubbell Incorporated, Mecc Alte SpA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, RFL Alternators, and Siemens are significant market players in the global alternator market.The market analytics report segments the global alternator market as follows:.By TypeoSalient Pole TypeoCylindrical Pole Type.By VoltageoLowoMediumoHigh.By End-UseroAutomotiveoMarineoOil & GasoMiningoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.ABB Inc..Cummins Inc..Denso.Hitachi.Hubbell Incorporated.Mecc Alte SpA.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.Nidec Corporation.RFL Alternators.SiemensExplore More Reports:.Filter Cartridge Market:.Internal Combustion Engine Market:.Global Fuel Filters Market:

