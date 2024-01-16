Roma announce dismissal of renowned head coach Jose Mourinho

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Italian football club Roma announced the dismissal of renowned head coach Jose Mourinho.



"AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," the team stated in a declaration.



"We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club," Dan and Ryan Friedkin, the club owners, stated.



“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club," they stated, expressing their wishes for Mourinho's success in his future endeavors.



Appointed in May 2021, Jose Mourinho led Roma during a successful term that included winning the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League and reaching the Europa League final last season.



As of now, Mourinho's Roma holds 29 points in 20 matches, securing the ninth position in Serie A, the top-tier league in Italy. The Serie A table is currently led by Inter Milan with 51 points.



Jose Mourinho, a seasoned coach, has previously managed prominent football clubs, including Porto in Portugal, Chelsea and Manchester United in England, Inter Milan in Italy, and Real Madrid in Spain. The 60-year-old Portuguese national has notably secured two UEFA Champions League titles, first with Porto in 2004 and then with Inter in 2010.



Throughout his career, Mourinho has clinched domestic league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. His managerial success extends to the 2017 UEFA Europa League, where he guided Manchester United to victory in the final.



