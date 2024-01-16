Mobility Aids Devices Market Size, Share & Regional Trends Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Mobility Aids Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Mobility Aids Devices Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Mobility Aids Devices Market?



The global mobility aids devices market was US$ 8.5 Billion in 2022. The global mobility aids devices market to register a CAGR of 6.7% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 15.24 Billion.



What are Mobility Aids Devices?



Mobility aids devices are tools designed to enhance the independence and mobility of individuals facing physical disabilities or limited mobility. This category includes various products such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, and mobility scooters. While wheelchairs offer seated mobility, walkers, canes, and crutches provide support for walking, and mobility scooters are motorized devices aiding independent movement. The overarching objective of these aids is to improve accessibility, enabling individuals with mobility challenges to actively participate in daily activities and maintain a higher level of self-sufficiency. These devices play a crucial role in promoting inclusivity and empowering those with mobility impairments to navigate their surroundings with increased ease and confidence.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Mobility Aids Devices industry?



The mobility aids devices market growth is driven by various factors. The market for Mobility Aids Devices encompasses a diverse array of assistive tools created to enhance the independence and mobility of individuals facing physical disabilities or limited mobility. This market includes a variety of products like wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, and mobility scooters, addressing different needs and preferences. Focused on enhancing accessibility, these devices empower individuals to actively engage in daily activities, fostering a heightened sense of autonomy. The market's expansion is fueled by technological advancements, a growing aging population, and increasing recognition of the significance of inclusivity. With rising demand, the Mobility Aids Devices market plays a pivotal role in offering solutions that enable individuals to navigate their surroundings with increased ease and self-reliance. Hence, all these factors contribute to mobility aids devices market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Product Type:



Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Walking Aids (Crutches, Canes, Walkers)

Transfer Lifts

Stair Lifts

Medical Beds

Others



2. By End-User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Facilities

Rehabilitation Centers



3. By Sales Channel:



Online Retailers

Offline Retailers

Direct Sales



4. By Material:



Metal

Plastic

Carbon Fiber

Others



5. By Technology:



Manual Mobility Aids Devices

Powered Mobility Aids Devices



6. By Application:



Orthopaedic

Neurological

Cardiovascular

Others



7. By Age Group:



Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric



8. By Distribution Channel:



Retail Stores

E-commerce Platforms

Specialty Stores

Others



9. By Price Range:



Low-cost Mobility Aids Devices

Mid-range Mobility Aids Devices

High-end Mobility Aids Devices



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Invacare Corporation

2. Sunrise Medical Holdings

3. Stryker Corporation

4. Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

5. Permobil AB

6. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

7. Pride Mobility Products Corp.

8. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

9. Medline Industries, Inc.

10. GF Health Products, Inc.



