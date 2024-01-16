Himachal Governor Launches Cleanliness Drive At Jakhu Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 16 (IANS) Under the Swachh Teerth Abhiyan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday launched a cleaning campaign on the premises of the famous Hanuman Temple, where the 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu Hill is installed.
The Governor urged the people to ensure cleanliness in temple premises and religious places and to participate in the cleanliness campaign on the occasion.
Earlier, the Governor paid obeisance at the hilltop Hanuman Temple.
--IANS
vg/dan
MENAFN16012024000231011071ID1107726959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.