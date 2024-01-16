Nearly 1,000 tourists find themselves stranded in China's northwestern Xinjiang

(MENAFN) Approximately 1,000 tourists find themselves stranded in a secluded holiday village in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, as avalanches have disrupted road access, and inclement weather hampers evacuation efforts, as reported by state TV on Tuesday.



Hemu village, known for its scenic beauty near the borders of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Mongolia, is the focal point where tourists are currently trapped. Avalanches have blocked the roads leading to the village for several days. The village is situated in Xinjiang’s Altay Prefecture, where continuous snowfall has persisted for 10 days in some areas.



The extensive snowfall triggered numerous avalanches along highways in the Altay mountains, particularly affecting the route to the Kanas scenic area. Some tourists were airlifted to safety by helicopters over the weekend. The snow brought down by the avalanches reaches heights of approximately 23 feet in certain areas, surpassing the capabilities of snow-clearing equipment, as reported by a Chinese TV station.



Efforts to clear the buried 31-mile road stretch began a week ago. The rescue and snow removal operations face additional challenges due to rocks, debris, and tree branches mixed in the snow. These obstacles, broken off during avalanches in the pine and birch forest slopes, have rendered rotary snowplow vehicles ineffective, leading rescuers to utilize shovels and excavators.

