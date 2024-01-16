(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Qatar Financial Center cordially invites you to attend and cover the Qatar Financial Market Forum 2024, themed “Trends Shaping Emerging Markets and Sustainable Infrastructure & Mobility”.

Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Time: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Hotel - Lusail



This event, organised for the second consecutive year by the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) in collaboration with Bloomberg Intelligence, the research division of Bloomberg LP, will bring together key stakeholders, thought leaders, and industry experts, promising insightful presentations and discussions shaping emerging markets and driving sustainable infrastructure and mobility initiatives.

Structured into two segments, the first half of the forum will feature engaging presentations covering topics such as Qatar's strategic initiatives in sustainable infrastructure and an examination of policy as the primary driver for the transition to Battery Electric Vehicles, and a dynamic panel discussion on sustainable development in Qatar with participation by key industry leaders.

The latter segment will explore global perspectives, featuring top trends influencing emerging markets in 2024, a comprehensive overview of the Middle East in the broader global context, and the outlook for banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The forum will conclude with a stimulating panel discussion on emerging market dynamics, where diverse perspectives from the financial sector will shed light on evolving dynamics and opportunities in this domain.



AGENDA





8:30 AM – 9:00 AM



Arrival & Breakfast





9:00 AM – 9:05 AM



Welcome Address





9:05 AM– 9:15 AM



Opening Remarks



Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaidah, CEO, QFC



9:15 AM – 9:30 AM



Presentation: “Building for Whom?

The new landscape of inclusive, impactful, and sustainable infrastructure amid Qatar's Vision of the Future”

Sonia Baldeira, Senior Global Construction Analyst – Bloomberg LP



9:30 AM – 9:40 AM



Presentation: “Policy is the main driver for the transition to Battery Electric Vehicles”

Michael Dean, Senior Global Auto Analyst – Bloomberg LP





9:40 AM – 9:50 AM



Presentation: “Energy Transition Outlook”

Salih Yilmaz, Senior Equity Research Analyst – Bloomberg LP





9:50 AM – 10:20 AM



Panel: “Sustainable Development in Qatar”

Moderated by Karima Fenaoui – Bloomberg Intelligence





10:20 AM – 10:45 AM



Coffee Break





10:45 AM – 11:00 AM



Presentation: “Global Outlook, Fixed Income and EM: Top five trends shaping emerging markets in 2024”

Damian Sassower, Chief EM Credit Strategist – Bloomberg LP













11:00 AM – 11:15 AM



Presentation: “The Middle East in a global context”

Ziad Daoud, Chief Emerging Market Economist– Bloomberg LP







11:15 AM – 11:30 AM

Presentation: “GCC Banks Outlook”

Edmond Christou, Senior Research Analyst - Bloomberg LP





11:30 AM – 11:45 AM



Presentation: “Qatar Capital Markets Outlook”

Aymane Doukali, Head Islamic Finance & Capital Markets - QFC



11:45 AM – 12:30 PM



Panel: “Emerging Market Dynamics”

Moderated by Salome Skhirtladze – Bloomberg BI



12:30 PM – 12:40 PM



Closing Remarks





12:40 PM – 13:30 PM



Networking & Lunch







