SmartCIC Expands Its International Sales Team with Industry Veterans Clint Collins and Matt Carpenter

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The new members of the sales team bring decades of experience in the Middle East and Africa and across the globe with roles at Epsilon, Liquid Telecom, Colt and Globalgig.



Cannes, France, 16 January 2023 – SmartCIC, a global managed service provider has appointed Clint Collins and Matt Carpenter as sales agents within its global sales team. The new hires will support SmartCIC’s 2024 growth strategies, as it ramps up sales activities across its global footprint. Collins and Carpenter will help more carrier partners to serve growing enterprise demand for “through the line” solutions that combine local and global connectivity with field services.



Collins has 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry. He spent over 13 years at Epsilon Telecommunications with his primary role being Regional Director, Sales MEA. Collins previously held roles at Liquid Telecom and Alpha Telecom. Matt Carpenter was a Director at BlueDeer Technologies Ltd and Head of Broadband Networks for Cherry & White. Carpenter has also worked at Colt Technologies and Globalgig during his more than 25-year career in telecoms.



“Clint and Matt are industry veterans that bring unique skills and relationships to our business. SmartCIC is seeing accelerating demand for connectivity and converged field services, and we will continue to grow our team throughout 2024,” said Toby Forman, CEO at SmartCIC. “Clint and Matt know local connectivity across the globe and believe in the power of long-term relationships and consultancy, which aligns directly with our approach. We look forward to more organisations benefitting from our end-to-end ‘through the line’ model.”



SmartCIC’s ‘through the line’ offering combines connectivity with field services, engineering, and hands-on deployments to enable customers to benefit from lower costs, increased performance and gain greater control over connectivity end-to-end. This disruptive model helps carriers to capture higher margins, meet changing enterprise demands, and win new and larger contracts.



“I’ve been following SmartCIC’s journey and it’s one of the most innovative and fast-moving businesses in the industry right now. It’s building a true portfolio of capabilities, underpinned by customer experience, quality and speed of delivery. Being part of an organisation that moves rapidly, cares about empowerment and education as well as innovation is really exciting,” said Clint Collins, Sales Agent at SmartCIC. “I’m ready to make an impact with SmartCIC and provide more services, in more markets around the globe with a trusted and growing team.”



SmartCIC has a network of over 1,000 carriers and 25,000 field engineers delivering smart connectivity and field services solutions anywhere in the world. Its combination of smart, agile and flexible global solutions coupled with in-house technical competence and local language support makes it an ideal partner for delivering complex cross-border IT projects.



“SmartCIC’s speed of deployment, adaptability and understanding of local environments provide enterprises with immediate advantages over competitors. The entire team is expanding, and more and more knowledge is being brought to the table. By choosing SmartCIC, customers can be sure they’ll get the best access in new markets seamlessly to serve booming enterprise demand,” said Matt Carpenter, Sales Agent at SmartCIC. “There’s some exciting plans in the pipeline for SmartCIC in 2024 and I’m excited to be a part of it.”



SmartCIC has been expanding its team and capabilities throughout 2023 to prepare for exponential growth this year. In May, it hired industry veteran Chris Harper as Strategic Board Advisor. It also partnered with Telecom Management Resources, launched its global logistics solution and set-up its first CSR initiative with Maxim Nyansa Foundation to empower more African women to pursue careers in IT.



MENAFN16012024006037013163ID1107726926