ADDLESHAW GODDARD BRINGS TOGETHER EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND ASIA TEAM FOR MBO OF UAE-BASED SUPERSONIC IMAGINE

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16th January 2024: The Addleshaw team comprised a cross-border team from Dubai, France and Singapore, providing full service advice to the acquirers including M&A, finance, antitrust, employment, IP and other aspects of the transaction. The team was led out of Dubai by Funds and Private Equity partner Philip Dowsett and in Paris by Private Equity partner David Lambert with support from Louis-Alexandre Montpeyroux.



SuperSonic Imagine is a leading medical technology company specializing in ultrasound imaging headquartered in Provence-Alpes-Côtes d'Azur and which was acquired in 2019 by Hologic, a global medical technology company focussed on women's health and listed on NASDAQ.



The MBO was led by the new president of Supersonic Imagine and former vice-president of Hologic in charge of international operations Sandeep Wadhwa, and backed by a team led by Hari Kaimal and Sanju Nair, both senior executives with extensive global healthcare and life sciences investment and operations experience.



Acquisition financing was also provided by Incred Capital, a Singapore-based fund.





