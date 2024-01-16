(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, U.A.E. – 8 January, 2024 – Middlesex University Dubai unveils the first data protection training programme in the UAE. A pioneering collaboration launched in association with Act Now Training, one of the UK’s leading data protection law consultancies, the new five-week programme provides participants with an essential and detailed understanding of all the complexities involved with the region’s data protection laws.



Created to support businesses in fully complying with the requirements of the recently adopted 2021 UAE Federal Data Protection Law, the ten-module Executive Certificate in UAE Data Protection Law at Middlesex University Dubai covers everything that professionals need to know about how to collect, store, manage and process data.



With the new law stipulating that every business must appoint its own Data Protection Officer, the programme is perfect for both current and prospective Data Protection Officers. It’s also a highly relevant course for lawyers that cover data protection law, compliance professionals and auditors, law students hoping to specialise in data protection, and any professional who is involved with an organisation that conducts business in the UAE.

Led by Ibrahim Hasan, a highly regarded lawyer and recognised leading authority on information rights law, the first-of-its-kind course brings a skills-based training approach that makes learning about the finer details of data protection fun, engaging and accessible. Mr Hasan is regularly asked to share insights and analysis for global news channels such as BBC and Al-Jazeera, and this new programme provides a crucial opportunity for businesses to fortify their understanding of data protection principles and navigate the intricacies of compliance with the UAE’s stringent regulations.

Ibrahim Hasan, lawyer and director of Act Now Training Limited, says: “It is an honour to lead the first dedicated data protection programme in the UAE, and have the opportunity to collaborate with Middlesex University Dubai, the UAE’s largest British educational institution. Learning how to properly comply with the UAE’s evolving data protection law is not just a legal requirement, but a critical step in safeguarding businesses and building consumer trust. Prioritising data protection is essential for sustained growth and reputation, and the modules in our new, groundbreaking programme, cover everything from the history of the UAE’s data protection laws, rules for processing personal data, cross-border transfers of data, and much more. Offering afternoon and evening classes to fit in with all schedules, I am excited to welcome our first class on February 13.”

The first cohort of the five-week programme begins on February 13, 2024, while the second begins on June 25. Sessions are delivered twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday, with a choice of timings available.





