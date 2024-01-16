Frankfurt airport mark surge of over 20 percent in 2023, fails to reach pre-COVID levels

(MENAFN) Germany's Frankfurt Airport experienced a significant surge in passenger numbers last year, as reported by its operator, Fraport. The airport, the largest air transport hub in Germany, welcomed approximately 59.4 million travelers, marking a notable increase of over 20 percent compared to the figures in 2022. Despite this positive growth, the airport's passenger count for 2023 remained approximately 16 percent below the record numbers recorded in 2019, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fraport, listed on the MDAX index of medium-sized companies, highlighted that the December 2023 figures stood at around 4.6 million passengers, reflecting only a 6 percent decline compared to the same month in the pre-crisis year. Despite this positive trend, the overall annual numbers fell short of pre-pandemic levels, emphasizing the lingering impact of the global health crisis on air travel.



Stefan Schulte, the president of Fraport, expressed optimism about the prospect of reaching approximately 60 million passengers in the coming year. However, he cautioned against expectations of a complete return to pre-COVID levels in 2024. The aviation industry continues to face challenges, with uncertainties surrounding factors such as global workforce shortages and aircraft availability.



Adding to the complexities, Lufthansa, the largest customer of Frankfurt Airport, announced plans to further reduce its flight offerings in the current year compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark of 2019. The airline attributes these adjustments to various factors, including challenges related to a shortage of personnel and available aircraft. The evolving landscape underscores the ongoing hurdles faced by the aviation sector as it strives to recover from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

