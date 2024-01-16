Midland Confirms High-Grade Lithium Up To 3.6% Li₂o On Additional Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites On Galinée Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ( “Midland” ) ( TSX-V: MD) is pleased to provide new assay results and upcoming work following the identification of a series of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes on the Galinée project, approximately 8 kilometres east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources (“Winsome”) (see press release by Midland dated November 2, 2023). The Galinée project is currently wholly owned by Midland and is subject to an option agreement signed with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”) in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023).



Highlights :



Spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops found 900 and 500 metres southwest and south of the Iceberg Showing with grab samples grading up to 3.6% Li 2 O;

Iceberg Showing consists in spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes identified over at least 600 metres strike length with high-grade grab samples grading up to 7.2 % Li 2 O;

LiDAR survey data received; Drilling planning in progress.

Assay results have been received for the new Iceberg Southwest and Iceberg South showings, found by testing local relief features in areas covered with vegetation and overburden and located respectively 900 and 500 metres from the main Iceberg discovery. The Iceberg Southwest spodumene-bearing outcrop returned three (3) samples grading between 3.0% Li2O and 3.6% Li2O. Moreover, a spodumene-bearing boulder located 100 metres west of this showing returned 4.1% Li2O. The Iceberg South Showing consists of a pegmatite subcrop and returned an anomalous lithium value of 0.7% Li2O.

The Iceberg discovery was identified on several outcrops by field crews after a few days of prospecting. A combination of ultraviolet (UV) lamp and a LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer were used to confidently identify spodumene, including some crystals reaching up to 60 centimetres in length (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023). The Iceberg discovery consists of a series of spodumene exposures outcrop, now over a 600m east-west strike intermixed with amphibolite and granodiorite. High-grade grab samples on the Iceberg Showing returned up to 7.2 % Li2O, including 6 samples grading between 5.0 % Li2O and 7.2 % Li2O, 6 samples grading between 3.0 % Li2O and 5.0 % Li2O, and 3 other samples grading between 1 % Li2O and 3 % Li2O (see press release by Midland dated November 2, 2023).

The Galinée project is located approximately 4 kilometres east of the Adina showing held by Winsome. This showing is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north. This contact is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at the Adina showing. This new discovery, on Galinée, of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes was made along the same highly favourable contact zone, which is present on the property over more than 7 kilometres and which has never been explored for lithium in the past. Data from a recently completed high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey is currently being used to identify structures that could host spodumene pegmatites and provide drilling targets. The received LiDAR data will also guide future work to expand the footprint of spodumene outcrops on Galinée. A maiden drilling campaign is currently being planned on Galinée for 2024.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Lithium mineralization occurring at Winsome's Adina deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be encountered on the Galinée project held by Midland.

Quality Control

Samples were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry laboratories using a major element fusion, trace element fusion and ultratrace four acid digest method (ME-ICP06, ME-MS81 and ME-MS61L methods). Samples reporting >4500 ppm Li on the four-acid digest method were reanalyzed by a sodium peroxide fusion method specific for hard rock lithium (Li-ICP82b).

In the sample batch, RTEC included one quartz blank and two commercial CRMS (OREAS 751 and OREAS 753). ALS included four in-lab duplicate analyses and 31 additional CRMs.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Electric Element Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, prepared this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The QP has verified the data as per clause 3.2 – given they are confidently identifying spodumene using these methods.

