Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 January 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 January 2024

Effective from 18 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 18 January 2024 to 18 April 2024:

Uncapped bonds

NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 January 2024: 8.3600% pa

