Identec Solutions At Transport Middle East 2024 Presenting New Functionalities In Terminal Tracker

Terminal Operations with Terminal Tracker

Identec Solutions revamped its automation solution with new features and broke it down into modules to be used independently, in groups or as one solution.

LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, a pioneer in industrial process management and safety solutions, is set to unveil its latest advancements in the Terminal Tracker platform at Transport Middle East 2024.Combining advanced software with multiple identification, positioning and telemetric technologies, Terminal Tracker from IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is a robust platform that enables real time visibility, monitoring and control of all terminal operations . Created as a modular solution that covers several areas of operations, Terminal Tracker is ready to improve your yard inventory accuracy and increase the efficiency and safety of container operations.To help transform the way terminals manage industrial processes and safeguard lives, IDENTEC SOLUTIONS delivers real-time systems based on more than 20 years of experience, designed to integrate into your infrastructure and operations characteristics – Terminal Tracker is a fit for brown or green field, ready to communicate with several vehicle types and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS).That's how we designed Terminal Tracker:+ modular architecture+ varity of technologies+ for all aspects of container terminal operationsOne such module is Operator Safety. Either as a standalone or building upon Operator Access the Operator Safety module draws from a software defined set of Pre-Operational Safety Check (POSC) questions that must be answered once per shift before a vehicle can be operated. The Operator Safety module integrates seamlessly with other Terminal Tracker modules, such as Operator Access and Fleet Availability and Scheduling, to improve the overall safety of a Terminal's personnel.Main benefits:Simplified and improved safety checkReduced operation of unfit equipmentIncreased synergy between Operations and MaintenanceThe full overview of Terminal Tracker modules can be seen here .Our expert Elisa Rouhiainen will be in Abu Dhabi (stand 24) to discuss and answer your questions. Feel free to book an appointment in advance .Transport Middle East 2024This three-day international conference will feature 30 world-class speakers addressing topical issues and challenges in global transportation and logistics. Join the 300 senior executives, harbour engineers, port engineers, and procurement decision-makers from the GCC region along with leading shippers, cargo owners, importers/exporters, shipping lines, freight forwarders, logistics companies, ports, terminal operating companies, railway operators, and port equipment and services suppliers in person during the three days of the event.23. - 25. January 2024, Transport Middle East 2024About IDENTEC SOLUTIONSIDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.

