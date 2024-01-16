South Korea shows notable 31 percent annual rise in car exports over 2023

(MENAFN) In data released on Tuesday, it was revealed that South Korea experienced a remarkable 31 percent annual increase in car exports over the past year, attributed to a rising global demand for environmentally friendly vehicles. The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy disclosed that the total value of automobile exports during the year reached an impressive USD70.9 billion, compared to the previous year's USD54.1 billion. Notably, the export value of environmentally friendly cars soared by an impressive 50 percent annually, amounting to USD24.2 billion.



Yonhap News Agency reported that the average price of South Korean cars in foreign markets witnessed a substantial 9.5 percent surge over the past year, reaching a record high of USD23,000 per car. Despite concerns about the US inflation reduction law, the South Korean government actively engaged with Washington to ensure locally produced environmentally friendly cars qualified for US tax incentives of up to USD7,500 per car, particularly for commercial purposes like leasing.



During the same period, the total number of cars exported by South Korea reached 2.76 million, marking a substantial 20.3 percent annual increase. North America emerged as the primary destination for South Korean automobile exports, constituting over 50 percent of the total exports. The export value to this region surged by 44.7 percent to USD36.9 billion. Following closely was the European Union, accounting for exports worth USD10.8 billion, reflecting an annual increase of 32.9 percent.

