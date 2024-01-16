Haryana Making Efforts To Increase Farmers' Income: Barala

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Haryana Public Enterprise Bureau Chairman Subhash Barala on Tuesday said the state government is making efforts to increase the income of farmers.

“A policy, Haryana Farmer Producers Organisation, is also being formulated,” Barala said during a meeting with the Northern Farmer Mega FPO, an apex body comprising 1,200 farmers, having an annual turnover of approximately Rs 10 crore.

He said that the Northern Farmer Mega FPO of the government's cooperation in the formation of the policy. He also expressed interest in promoting the export of agricultural products.

Barala said that the government is committed to making farmers in the region economically stronger. He said the rules and conditions of the policy, formulated based on the needs of the farmers, will be further simplified.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's vision is to increase the income of farmers.

“Strengthening farmers will lead to increased purchasing power in the market, creating an economic cycle that benefits everyone, from farmers to traders and every section of society,” he said.

--IANS

vg/dan