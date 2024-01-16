Hugo Boss achieve large 10 percent boost in both sales volume, operating results

(MENAFN) In a remarkable turnaround, German fashion retailer Hugo Boss has not only weathered the challenges of declining consumer confidence over the past year but has also achieved a substantial boost in both sales volume and operating results. The fourth quarter of the year proved to be a historic period for the company, witnessing a notable 10 percent increase in sales in constant currency, soaring to an impressive 1.18 billion euros (USD1.28 billion).



This exceptional quarter marked the zenith of the company's sales performance, with all brands, regions, and sales channels contributing to the robust growth rates. The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also saw a commendable upswing, surging by 17 percent to reach €121 million (USD131.76 million), although analysts had anticipated a slightly higher percentage.



The annual figures for the entire year underscored the resilience and strategic prowess of Hugo Boss, with sales escalating by an impressive 15 percent to reach a record high of €4.2 billion (USD4.57B). Concurrently, the company's EBIT exhibited a remarkable improvement, surging by 22 percent to €410 million (USD446.46 million). This stellar performance reflects Hugo Boss's ability to navigate challenging market conditions and position itself for sustained success, showcasing its agility and resilience in the ever-evolving fashion industry landscape.

MENAFN16012024000045015682ID1107726858