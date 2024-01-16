Washington decries immature projectile attacks on Iraq

(MENAFN) The United States has strongly criticized Iran for its recent missile attacks in Iraq and Syria, labeling them as "reckless and imprecise." The missile strikes, carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were described by Tehran as targeting Israeli spies in Iraq and Islamic State (IS) terrorists in Syria. While the specific locations were not disclosed, reports on the ground suggest that the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan was impacted, with projectiles landing near the United States consulate.



Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, emphasized that no United States personnel or facilities were targeted in the attacks. In a statement, Watson expressed concern, stating, "We will continue to assess the situation, but initial indications are that this was a reckless and imprecise set of strikes. The United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq."



The Foreign Ministry in Baghdad echoed these sentiments, asserting that the Iraqi government would take all legal measures against actions violating the country's sovereignty and jeopardizing its people's security.



Tragically, the missile strikes in Erbil reportedly resulted in the death of at least four civilians, with six others injured. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the incident as a "crime against the Kurdish people." Local sources indicated that among the targeted locations in Iraq were the house of a local intelligence official, a Kurdish intelligence center, and the residence of a wealthy Kurdish businessman closely associated with the region's ruling clan.



The developments have heightened tensions in the region, prompting concerns about the precision and impact of such military actions. As the situation unfolds, the international community closely monitors the aftermath of these missile strikes and the potential implications for regional stability. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the events, delving into the geopolitical repercussions and the challenges posed by the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States in the sensitive Middle East region.







MENAFN16012024000045015687ID1107726857