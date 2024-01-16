US diplomats work to retain their influence in Switzerland

(MENAFN) In a bid to counter China's expansive diplomatic efforts during the World Economic Forum in Davos, United States diplomats are reportedly working fervently to retain their influence in Switzerland, according to a report by Politico on Monday. The Chinese delegation's significant presence at the prestigious event has triggered alarm among American officials, prompting a rushed meeting between United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Swiss President Viola Amherd to safeguard Washington's standing in the traditionally neutral and diplomatic powerhouse of Switzerland.



Citing an internal State Department memo dated January 12, Politico detailed the outlined United States strategy to address the situation. The memo reportedly underscored concerns about the size of the Chinese delegation, revealing that Beijing would be sending "10 state ministers" to Davos. Scott Miller, the United States ambassador in Bern, reportedly likened the delegation to a "pseudo state visit." The document emphasized the significance China attaches to the trip, noting that Premier Li Qiang, described as the "No. 2" to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, would lead the delegation.



According to the report, the memo highlighted the importance of optics, suggesting that it would be detrimental if Secretary Blinken did not at least have a handshake with the new President of the Swiss Confederation. The report indicated that Amherd had made herself "completely available" for a meeting, signaling Switzerland's willingness to engage with both the United States and China.



In a parallel development, Premier Li engaged in talks with President Amherd, further solidifying their nations' ties by bolstering an existing free trade agreement. The discussions encompassed a range of cooperation and mediation issues, underscoring China's multifaceted diplomatic approach. Notably, China also agreed to grant Swiss citizens visa-free entry, reinforcing the diplomatic developments during the high-profile Davos summit.



