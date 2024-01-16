(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new book "Holidays All Year with POMP, SNOW &

CIRQUEumstance" will be released nationwide in March 2024. Award-winning authors Neil Goldberg & Niko Nickolaou introduce new holiday stories with their brand's signature style of fantasy and elaborate illustrations by John Kelly.



The critically acclaimed live show will become an annual tradition with performance locations nationwide.

The POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance brand continues expanding with toys, games, animation, theatrical tours and live shows.

As the New Year begins, best friends POMP, SNOW &

CIRQUEumstance wrap up their Christmas triumphs and prepare for more holidays around the world, including Lunar New Year, Ramadan, Diwali, Passover, Easter, St. Pat's, Mardi Gras, Halloween and more. They set out to brighten holidays all year by celebrating time-honored traditions with enlightening, charismatic and culturally diverse adventures.

The first book in the series, "POMP, SNOW &

CIRQUEumstance", received 9 coveted book awards and 7 Telly awards for the holiday film adaptation. It's been inducted into the USO's Bob Hope Legacy reading program, circulated in public school systems and libraries nationwide, and read by millions of families. Books are available in over 30,000 retail & online outlets, published & distributed by

Brown Books Publishing Group.

Special performances, readings, interactive programs and live character appearances have been featured across the country at museums, book fairs, hospitals, on SiriusXM, PBS, Fox & Friends and Good Morning America. In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance toured US military bases worldwide sharing books and entertaining over 100,000 service members and their families.

Over 35,000 people attended the new POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance holiday cirque show and theatrical immersive experience presented in collaboration with LA-based Capture Studio Group at the Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, FL, December 22-30, 2023. Replete with mesmerizing illusions, astonishing acts, state-of-the-art technology, drones, animation and projections, the critically acclaimed live show will become an annual tradition with performance locations nationwide.



In 2020, Neil Goldberg conceived and wrote the first POMP, SNOW &

CIRQUEumstance book after selling his Cirque Dreams entertainment brand to Cirque du Soleil.

A Broadway director, mastermind

and

visionary, Goldberg is credited with revolutionizing today's theatrical contemporary circus

and

entertainment landscape with his shows and creations that have appeared in over 500 US cities, across six continents and attended by over 50 million people globally.

