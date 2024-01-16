Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation At ASCO GI 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced a Trials in Progress poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), being held January 18-20, 2024, in San Francisco, CA. Poster details are included below.
Poster Details:
Session Title: Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus
Session Date: January 20th, 2024
Abstract Number: TPS224
Abstract Title: "BXQ-350: A phase 1b/2 placebo controlled, double blinded study on the efficacy and safety of BXQ-350 in combination with mFOLFOX7 and bevacizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC)."
"We are excited to present our ongoing trial of BXQ-350 in mCRC during the 2024 ASCO GI Symposium" said Scott Shively, CEO and President of Bexion Pharmaceuticals. "BXQ-350 in combination with FOLFOX and bevacizumab offers a unique opportunity to improve outcomes for 1st line patients with mCRC. We look forward to sharing progress with investigators and leaders at the conference."
About BXQ-350
Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. BXQ-350 has pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Two Phase 1 clinical trials, one in adults and one in pediatric DIPG patients, demonstrated a strong safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumors. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.
About Bexion Pharmaceuticals
Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion currently has three clinical trials open for enrollment.
Investor Contact:
William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Joyce LaViscount
Bexion Pharmaceuticals
859-446-7386
[email protected]
SOURCE Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MENAFN16012024003732001241ID1107726850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.