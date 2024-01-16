Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium Reaches 1,000 Members & $1 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium (NSTIC) today announces it has grown to over 1,000 members since its inception in 2019. NSTIC members are integral to advancing naval surface technology through research, development, and testing using their vast innovative experience across 22 different technology areas . This milestone is the second for

NSTIC in the last six months, as the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) also reached over $1 billion in contract value across 79 awards for rapid acquisition and development of prototype technologies.

"Through this dynamic partnership with industry of 1,000 members is making a difference in our ability to deliver products to the warfighter and is also helping to fuel the demand signal for not only Dahlgren Division but across the research and development enterprise," said Cindy Montrief, Lead Customer Advocate, OTA Program Lead at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWC DD).

"NSTIC has become a guiding light in the age-old quest to improve the defense acquisition process," said Rear Admiral Tom Kearney, USN (Ret.), NSTIC Executive Director. "The close partnership between the three pillars of the NSTIC OTA Consortium (NSWC DD, ATI, and the 1000 Members) has shown that direct and open collaboration works exceptionally well at rapidly developing and delivering advanced capabilities to our Navy."

NSTIC members respond to the Government's needs rapidly and efficiently, providing innovative prototype technologies and solutions, ultimately benefiting the warfighter. With such a vast membership base, the

NSTIC membership had the capacity and capability to provide crucial technology to and respond to urgent needs from NSWC DD.

About NSTIC

The Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium has established an Other Transaction Agreement to engage industry and academia to develop and mature technologies in the field of surface technology innovation that enhance Navy mission effectiveness. Join

NSTIC to access business and research opportunities focused on research, development, testing, and integrating complex naval warfare systems across a broad range of technology areas and disciplines. NSTIC is managed by Advanced Technology International. To learn more about the consortium and to join, please visit us at

.

