Draganfly Announces Agreement To Pilot Drone Delivery Services Program For Mass General Brigham’S Home Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Just-in-time medical drone deliveries by Draganfly to include critical medicines, technical equipment, and laboratory work to benefit patient care.

Boston, MA., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce an agreement with Mass General Brigham to provide drone delivery and solutions for the healthcare system's Home Hospital patients. Home Hospital aims to create a model that enhances the overall patient experience, improves access to essential services, and provides more cost-effective solutions for its patients.

Mass General Brigham's Home Hospital is one of the largest in the country. Draganfly's drone technology and pilot services will map and develop delivery routes to support the needs of both patients and staff.

Draganfly's technology aims to enhance the quality of care and support for Mass General Brigham's Home Hospital patients by reducing traffic-related delays around its geographic catchment of the greater Boston metro area, eliminating challenges associated with traditional transportation methods, and enabling the swift and efficient delivery of essential supplies. The medical drone pick-up and deliveries facilitated by Draganfly's technology can include critical medicines, technical equipment, and laboratory work.

"At Mass General Brigham, we are looking at the future of healthcare, and part of that vision is taking care of patients in the comfort of their homes,” said David Levine, MD, MPH, MA, clinical director of research and development, Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home.“In accomplishing this at scale, we understand that we need to continue to evolve our processes to support home-based care. These types of technological solutions allow us the opportunity to create a paradigm shift in our care delivery.”

“This is an exciting step forward in the healthcare industry that will help to create a better and healthier future for those who need it,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.“Our drone technology will minimize potential delays in ground transportation, providing a distinct advantage to medication delivery. The speed and convenience these drones can operate underscores their need in the healthcare industry.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations ‌do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

