DSV, 1082 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1082 On 24 October 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1066. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 24 October 2023 until 31 January 2024 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500 million, and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.83% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The following transactions have been recorded under the programme:

Trading day Trading platform Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-51 1,733,060 1,074.14 1,861,550,090 52: 8 January 2024 AQEU 1,646 1,219.76 CEUX 6,087 1,221.48 TQEX 965 1,220.61 XCSE 10,874 1,225.07 Total 19,572 1,223.29 23,942,191 53: 9 January 2024 AQEU - - CEUX 677 1,231.26 TQEX 51 1,231.52 XCSE 5,495 1,230.09 Total 6,223 1,230.23 7,655,708 54: 10 January 2024 AQEU 1,129 1,237.76 CEUX 4,043 1,238.04 TQEX 950 1,237.68 XCSE 16,524 1,237.98 Total 22,646 1,237.97 28,035,084 55: 11 January 2024 AQEU 452 1,248.63 CEUX 2,585 1,249.87 TQEX 305 1,249.43 XCSE 9,028 1,248.80 Total 12,370 1,249.03 15,450,509 56: 12 January 2024 AQEU 1,870 1,277.23 CEUX 7,259 1,275.39 TQEX 1,012 1,275.63 XCSE 12,901 1,274.36 Total 23,042 1,274.97 29,377,962 Accumulated trading for days 1-56 1,816,913 1,082.06 1,966,011,544

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 9,947,813 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.54% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" ds .

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment

1082 - Announcement (16.01.2024) - Share buyback