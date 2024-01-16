Hair Transplant Market Sales Likely To Total USD 38.8 Billion By 2032; Amid Rising Demand For Aesthetic Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological advancements in the field of hair transplant procedures have significantly impacted the industry's growth. Innovations such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and robotic hair transplant techniques have improved the precision, efficiency, and outcomes of hair restoration procedures. Advanced tools, equipment, and surgical techniques have made hair transplants more accessible, safe, and effective, attracting a larger customer base. New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market, the global Hair Transplant Market size is expected to be worth around USD 38.8 Billion by 2032 from USD 6.9 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Hair transplantation is a procedure that entails the extraction of hair follicles from a designated 'donor site' on the body and their subsequent implantation into a bald or thinning region, referred to as the 'recipient site.' The primary objective is to rejuvenate hair growth in areas of the scalp where hair is limited or absent. Anticipated to witness significant expansion, the global hair transplant market is poised for rapid growth in the forthcoming forecast period. In recent years, there has been a projected rise in the number of individuals facing hair loss, which is expected to augment the market's potential. Alopecia areata, a common condition, involves the immune system targeting hair follicles, leading to hair loss. This medical condition has been linked to decreased quality of life, diminished work performance, and reduced self-esteem. Multiple studies have also established a connection between hair loss and various enduring psychiatric disorders, encompassing depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a PDF Sample before buying @ Key Takeaway:

Market Size: Hair Transplant Market size is expected to be worth around USD 39 Billion by 2032 from USD 6.9 Billion in 2023.

Market Growth: CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Regional Dynamics: Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market in the global hair transplant market, with the largest market share of 28% during the forecast period.

Advanced Techniques: Technological advancements, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and robotics, are improving transplant outcomes and patient experience.

Gender Variation: While men dominate hair transplant patients, there is a rising trend of women seeking these procedures due to increased awareness.

Specialized Clinics: Dermatology clinics, with their expertise in skin and hair care, are a significant segment in performing hair transplants. Minimally Invasive: Minimally invasive techniques like FUE are gaining popularity due to less scarring and quicker recovery. Factors affecting the growth of the hair transplant industry Various factors influence the growth of the hair transplant market are;

Increasing emphasis on appearance: Hair loss can negatively impact self-esteem and confidence. Rising standards of beauty and increased media focus on physical appearance contribute to the demand for hair restoration procedures.

Advancements in hair transplant techniques: Minimal invasive procedures with higher success rates and natural-looking results are making hair transplants more appealing. Techniques like Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) have significantly improved the industry's reputation.

Growing awareness and societal acceptance: The stigma surrounding hair transplants is fading, with celebrities and public figures openly discussing their procedures. This openness normalizes hair restoration and encourages others to consider it.

Aging population: As the global population ages, the demand for anti-aging and appearance-enhancing procedures like hair transplants is expected to rise. Rising disposable income: Increased financial stability, particularly in developing countries, allows more people to afford hair transplant procedures. Regional Analysis The Asia Pacific region is predicted to emerge as the most attractive market within the global hair transplant industry, boasting the largest market share at 28% throughout the forecast period. This prominence can be attributed to the region's vast population, increasing disposable income, and a growing awareness of hair restoration solutions. Notably, countries like India, China, and South Korea within the Asia Pacific region are experiencing substantial growth in the hair transplant sector. These nations are placing a strong emphasis on cost-effective treatments and pioneering techniques. In parallel, the North American hair transplant market thrives due to robust demand for hair restoration procedures, particularly among the aging demographic. Within this region, the United States takes the lead as the largest market, boasting a significant number of hair transplant clinics. Additionally, there is a burgeoning interest in cutting-edge techniques, including robotic hair transplantation. Explore the strategic advantages our report holds for your business. Request a brochure to find out more #inquiry Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 6.9 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 USD 38.8 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 21.8% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global hair transplant market is primarily propelled by the increasing prevalence of hair loss and male pattern baldness. This widespread condition affects a substantial number of individuals worldwide, creating a vast potential market for hair restoration treatments. Notably, recent years have witnessed significant technological advancements within the hair transplant industry, including the development of minimally invasive surgical techniques and advanced hair transplant devices.

These innovations have yielded improved treatment outcomes and higher levels of patient satisfaction, thereby boosting the demand for hair transplant procedures. Moreover, a growing awareness of the advantages associated with cosmetic procedures and the availability of safe and effective hair transplant solutions have contributed significantly to the expansion of the hair transplant market.

Market Restraints

The expense associated with hair transplant procedures, particularly in developed nations, can pose a significant financial hurdle for many patients, especially those lacking insurance coverage. Consequently, the market may remain restricted to individuals with the financial means to afford these procedures, thereby constraining its overall growth potential.

Moreover, akin to any surgical intervention, hair transplant procedures come with inherent risks and potential side effects, including the possibility of infections, scarring, and bleeding. These potential risks can dissuade certain prospective patients from pursuing such procedures, leading to a reduced demand for hair transplant treatments.

Market Opportunities

Follicular unit extraction (FUE) is a hair transplant method gaining popularity among patients due to its minimally invasive nature. In this technique, individual hair follicles are extracted from the donor area and then transplanted into the recipient area. Compared to traditional strip harvesting methods, FUE results in less scarring and quicker recovery times. Given the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures from patients, there is a substantial opportunity for companies specializing in FUE techniques to enhance their market presence.

Another emerging technology in the hair transplant market is robotic hair transplantation. This innovative approach employs robotic devices to extract hair follicles and transplant them into the recipient area, offering higher precision and accuracy compared to conventional manual methods. As this technology continues to advance, companies offering robotic hair transplantation have significant potential for expanding their market share.

Instant Access Upon Purchase | Get This Premium Research Report Now

Report Segmentation of the Hair Transplant Market

Type Analysis

In terms of types, the hair transplant market is divided into various types, including head hair transplant, eyebrow transplant, frontal hairline lowering, and other variants. Among these categories, the head hair transplant segment stands out as the most profitable within the global hair transplant market, exhibiting a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% . In the year 2022, the head hair transplant type holds the lion's share of total revenue at 47% .

Head hair transplant represents the most prevalent form of hair transplant, involving the relocation of hair follicles from donor sites to areas of the head with baldness or thinning. In addition to head hair transplants, there are other variations, such as facial hair transplant, which entails transplanting hair follicles from donor sites to regions on the face where enhanced hair growth is desired, such as the beard, mustache, or eyebrows.

Method Analysis

In terms of metho, the hair transplant market is further categorized into several techniques, including follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS), follicular unit extraction (FUE), laser therapy, stem cell therapy, and other approaches. Among these, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment is anticipated to be the most profitable within the global hair transplant market, commanding a market share valued at USD 1.3 billion and a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18% in 2022.

also, the follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS) segment is estimated to represent USD 630 million in market value with a projected CAGR of -0.89%. In the case of follicular unit strip surgery, a strip of skin is extracted from the donor area, typically located at the back of the scalp. This strip is then dissected into individual follicular units for subsequent transplantation into the recipient area. In contrast, follicular unit extraction (FUE) involves the extraction of individual follicular units from the donor area utilizing a small punch tool, which are then transplanted into the recipient area.

Gender Analysis

By gender-based analysis, the hair transplant market is divided into male and female segments. Among these segments, the male category emerges as the most economically promising within the global hair transplant market, commanding the largest revenue share of 85% throughout the projected period. In contrast, the female segment contributes to a revenue share of 15% during this period. Notably, the occurrence of hair loss is more prevalent in men than in women, leading to a predominance of male patients in the hair transplant field.

However, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of women opting for hair transplant procedures in recent years, as more women become acquainted with the available treatment options. Female hair loss can be attributed to a range of factors, including genetic predisposition, hormonal fluctuations, and certain medical conditions. Consequently, hair transplantation presents a viable solution for women grappling with hair loss issues.

End-User Analysis

When categorized by end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, trichology clinics, and other end-user categories. Among these, the dermatology clinics segment is expected to emerge as the most financially promising sector within the global hair transplant market.

This prominence can be attributed to the specialized nature of dermatologists, who are medical professionals with expertise in treating a wide array of skin, hair, and nail conditions. Their comprehensive medical training equips them with the requisite knowledge and skills to conduct hair transplant procedures safely and effectively.

In contrast, trichology clinics primarily concentrate on the study and treatment of hair and scalp-related issues. While they play a significant role in hair care, dermatology clinics stand out as the preferred choice for a broader spectrum of dermatological procedures, including hair transplantation.

Recent Developments in the Hair Transplant Market



Venus Concept: Acquired NeoGraft Solutions' hair restoration business, gaining access to their minimally invasive FUE technology.

Bernstein Medical: Developed the Trichophytic Closure technique, aiming for tighter donor site closure and less scarring.

Bosley: Unveiled BioGraft, a hybrid technique combining FUE with non-surgical hair restoration methods.

The Harley Street Clinic: Pioneered the Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) strip technique, still considered the gold standard for complex cases.

Advanced Hair Studio: Focuses on non-surgical hair restoration with a wide range of hair systems and extensions.

Milla Marie: Caters specifically to the needs of female hair loss with specialized techniques and hairpiece solutions. Cole Hair Transplant Group: Emphasizes transparency and ethical practices in patient consultation and decision-making.

Get Instant Access to Your Visuals-Packed Report, and request a sample @

Market Segmentation

Based on Type



Head Hair Transplant

Eyebrow Transplant

Frontal Hairline Lowering Other Types

Based on Method



Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Laser Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy Other Methods

Based on Gender



Male Female

Based on End-User



Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Trichology Clinics Other End-Users

By Geography

North America



The US

Canada Mexico

Western Europe



Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC



China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America



Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The global hair transplant market encompasses a wide spectrum of companies, ranging from newly established firms to well-established organizations. These market participants, engaged in the field of hair transplant, maintain a continuous focus on the advancement of innovative products and procedures to ensure effective transplant outcomes.

Notably, Venus Concept has distinguished itself among its peers through dedicated research and development efforts, resulting in the introduction of both surgical and non-surgical treatment solutions. The ARTAS iX robotic system, in particular, has garnered substantial demand on a global scale.



Venus concept

Bernstein Medical

Bosley

The Harley Street Clinic

Advanced hair studio

Milla Marie

Lexington Intl., LLC

Cole Hair Transplant Group Other Players

Browse More Related Reports



Tinnitus Management Market Size is projected to witness substantial growth, with an anticipated value of approximately USD 4 billion by 2033

Soft Tissue Market Size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 23 billion by 2033, showing significant growth from its 2023 valuation of USD 14.3 billion.

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Size is projected to reach approximately USD 6044.9 million by 2033, up from USD 738.3 million in 2023.

Deferiprone Market Size is projected to reach approximately USD 54 million by 2033, up from USD 38.3 million in 2023



Drug Repurposing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 51.8 Billion by 2033 from USD 32.1 Billion in 2023

Human Antihistamine Drugs Market Size is projected to reach approximately USD 706.2 million by 2033, showing a significant increase from the 2023 value of USD 274.8 million.

Healthcare IT Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,728 Billion by 2032 from USD 374 Billion in 2023

Healthcare Analytics Market accounted for USD 29.2 Billion and is expected to grow to around USD 249.3 Billion in 2032

Flow cytometry market size is expected to be worth around USD 104.4 Billion by 2032 from USD 51.6 Billion in 2022

Animal Health Market size is expected to be worth around USD 239 Bn by 2032 from USD 150 Bn in 2022 Compression Therapy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 6.6 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Market (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn

Our Blog:







CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – Market Market (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: ... Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: