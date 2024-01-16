Aleksey Krylov Presents Fundraising Alternatives For Early-Stage Startups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tialma, a fractional CFO consultancy to life sciences companies, and FTERA, an SMB consultancy, announced today that their lead consultant, Aleksey Krylov , will publish a video presentation covering various fundraising alternatives for early-stage startups.



This presentation was initially delivered to entrepreneurship students at a New Jersey business college in November 2023. It is now being made available to the general public via YouTube. The presentation will premier at 630 pm ET on January 16, 2024, and can be viewed here: Fundraising Alternatives for Early Stage Startups .



Previously, Aleksey Krylov presented to students of several academic institutions. He generally welcomes opportunities to share observations from his fundraising deal-making experience.



“I am thrilled to share learnings about raising capital for early-stage companies,” said Krylov.“This is less than a straightforward process. Even though venture capital and private equity may be the most desired targets for many founders, my empirical observations confirm that these institutional investors may be the last targets entrepreneurs should consider if they have raised little or no capital for their entities. This video is an opportunity to give back to the entrepreneurship and business community and contribute to young professionals' growth.”



