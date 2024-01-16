ALS Patient Shawn Chase Shares Inspiring Story Through His New Book Artificial Attraction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NORTH SCITUATE, RRHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shawn Chase, a young man who lost his father to cancer at a young age and was then placed in and out of group homes and foster care, has recently released a book titled "Artificial Attraction." The first of a three-part series, the book is now available on Amazon Kindle and shares Chase's personal journey of living with ALS and his fight to be able to return home.



Chase's life took a drastic turn when he was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Despite this, he remained determined to live a fulfilling life and not let his illness define him. However, as his condition worsened, he was forced to move into a nursing home, away from his family and friends.



In his book, Chase shares the challenges he faced while living in a nursing home and how he found solace in writing. "Artificial Attraction" is not only a personal memoir, but also a call to action. Chase hopes to raise awareness about ALS and the need for more nurses in nursing homes, as well as to raise funds for his own care so he can return home.



Chase's book has already received positive reviews from readers, with many praising his courage and determination. "Artificial Attraction" is a powerful and inspiring story that sheds light on the struggles of those living with ALS and the importance of having a supportive community. Chase's ultimate goal is to be able to go home and continue his fight against ALS, and he hopes that through his book, he can make that a reality.



For more information on "Artificial Attraction" and how to support Shawn Chase's journey, please visit his website. Let us come together to support this brave young man and help him achieve his dream of going home.



