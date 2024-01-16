EU looks for Ukraine assistance slackers

(MENAFN) Amidst allegations of uneven support for Ukraine among European Union (EU) member states, Brussels has initiated a comprehensive audit to assess the extent of military assistance provided by individual nations, according to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday. The External Action Service (EEAS) is spearheading the audit, aiming to compile a detailed account of weapons sent to Ukraine since the onset of hostilities with Russia in February 2022. The audit, however, faces challenges, with some member states reportedly hesitant to furnish complete data.

European Union diplomats, cited by the British newspaper, revealed that the review is based on submissions from member states, reflecting the complexities in gathering comprehensive and transparent information. The EEAS intends to present its findings ahead of the February 1 summit of European Union leaders, where discussions on revisions to the bloc's multi-annual budget, including funding for Ukraine, are on the agenda.

Recent remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have underscored concerns about the adequacy of arms supplies pledged to Ukraine by most European Union members. Scholz expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the commitments thus far are "by all means too small" and called on other nations to enhance their contributions. This internal strife within the European Union comes at a critical time for Ukraine, which faces both a shortage of military hardware and funding. The Western-backed counteroffensive against Russia last year failed to produce significant territorial gains and resulted in heavy losses, according to Moscow.

The report highlights the broader geopolitical implications of European Union nations' varying levels of commitment to Ukraine, shedding light on the internal dynamics of the bloc and the challenges in forging a unified stance. It explores the intricacies of the audit process, examining the obstacles faced by the EEAS in ensuring transparency and cooperation among member states. The article also delves into the significance of the impending European Union leaders' summit and the potential revisions to the multi-annual budget, providing a comprehensive analysis of the evolving situation surrounding European Union support for Ukraine.





