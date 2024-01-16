Greenr Introduces A Wholesome Winter Feast With A Plant-Powered Punch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 2023: While the holiday season may have ended, Greenr continues to bring new reasons to celebrate winter. The eatery brings to your palate a promising and delicious journey packed with health, flavour and planet-friendly options. This Winter menu extends a warm invitation to patrons desiring the embrace of wholesome living with globally inspired vegan and vegetarian delights.



The menu's piÃ ̈ce de rÃ©sistance is undoubtedly its plant-powered ramen bowls, setting Greenr apart in the culinary landscape. These bowls, such as the Osaka BBQ Tofu Ramen and Busan Balls Ramen, distinguish themselves with their masterful fusion of tastes, textures, and healthy ingredients and will satisfy your cravings without guilt.



At Greenr, you can start your tasteful journey with delectable starters and end on irresistible sweets. The menu has various delicious options, including the savoury Rosemary Sweet Potato Wedges and the flavorful Saigon Rice Paper Rolls. These dishes feature unique combinations, including Mint Teriyaki Tofu and Avocado Black Bean, guaranteed to delight your taste buds. And for the grand finale, you get to treat yourself to their showstopping Gingerbread Pumpkin Pie. It is an exquisite treat that not only pleases the eyes but also offers a heavenly indulgence for the palate.



Sip and savour bespoke beverages, especially recommended by the maestros behind your meals. Sip on The Hot Un-Toddy, a caffeine-free delight, or the Gingerbread Pumpkin Latte to nestle into its warmth. These beverages are crafted with care to enhance the dining experience, making every sip a moment of joy.



The co-founder expressed the team's excitement upon launching the new menu: "Our vision at Greenr is to cultivate an urban paradise where delicious cuisine meets mindful living. Our Winter Menu truly showcases our admiration for offering a pleasurable dining experience that nourishes you and supports a healthier planet."



Operational hours are 12:30 pm to 10 pm. Customers can enjoy the delicious Winter Menu up till March or April. Delve into the deliciousness of Greenr today!

