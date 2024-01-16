Russia declares US’ approach to North Korea ignites dispute in Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia's foreign minister remarked that the United States' approach to North Korea does not contribute to fostering peace in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia overall.



“The policy of the United States and its regional satellites to create threats to the security of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) does not at all contribute to progress in a positive direction,” Sergey Lavrov stated before a gathering with his North Korean equivalent Choe Song-hui in the Russian capital Moscow.



Expressing that they will continue to reject any steps that lead to an escalation of tensions in the region, Lavrov said that Moscow and Pyongyang cooperate “closely and fruitfully” at the UN and other multilateral organizations.



“We always support the DPRK at the UN and very much appreciate your similar position in support of the position of the Russian Federation, including on issues that relate to the special military operation in Ukraine," Lavrov declared.



As per the Russian foreign minister, Moscow consistently supported initiating negotiations without any prerequisites to attain "lasting peace and stability throughout Northeast Asia."



“Russia, independently and together with China, submitted relevant proposals to the UN Security Council. They are on the negotiating table," he further mentioned.



Concerning bilateral ties with Pyongyang, Lavrov mentioned that efforts are in progress to execute the agreements made between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the latter's visit to Moscow in September of 2023.



