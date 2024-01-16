Chuck E. Cheese Gameshow Series in Development with Magical Elves

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chuck E. Cheese Arcade Heroes

will tap into nostalgia with physical competition for adults based on Brand's iconic games

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck

E. Cheese , the number one family entertainment company loved by generations, announced today a development partnership with Magical Elves, leading producer of award-winning, non-fiction content including "Top Chef," "Brain Games" and "Nailed It!" to create a gameshow series based on the brand's arcade experience.



The series will leverage the global awareness of Chuck E. Cheese, tapping into a multi-generational fan base who has grown up with the brand. The format will feature stand-alone comedic physical challenges where duos of "big kids" (aka adults) will compete over supersized arcade games – including pinball, air hockey, alley roller and the human claw. The top ticket earning duo will get the chance to exchange their tickets for prizes off the massive version of the iconic Chuck E. Cheese prize wall.

"With a legacy spanning over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has been an integral part of the family experience for both kids and adults across the world," said Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media, and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E. Cheese. "We are thrilled to be working with Magical Elves, whose deep expertise in

unscripted content make them the perfect partner to capture the wholesome competitive spirit tied to childhood memories and transform the Chuck E. Cheese experience for television."

"Chuck E. Cheese is THE place where a kid can be a kid – but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love!" says Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley. "We're excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist."

The potential series is CEC Entertainment's first entry into unscripted content, and the most recent announcement from the global licensing, media, and entertainment division. The new division has introduced several initiatives as Chuck

E. Cheese expands its brand presence outside the four walls, including a licensed merchandise program and original character content.



The project was brokered by Creative Artists Agency.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment

and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.

About Magical Elves

Magical Elves is a leading producer of award-winning, non-fiction content for domestic and international television markets. Known for hits like "Top Chef" (Bravo), "Nailed It!" (Netflix), "Sugar Rush" (Netflix), "Cold Justice" (Oxygen) and "Brain Games" reboot (Nat Geo), Magical Elves is a veteran production company with a long track record of consistently delivering the highest quality programming. Magical Elves is a part of The Tinopolis Group's portfolio of production companies. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.