Main Street Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN ) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Main Street originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio of $136.8 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $160.4 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the fourth quarter of 2023:



$42.5 million in a first lien senior secured loan to a supplier of complex antenna and thermal management solutions critical to the advancement and management of next-generation radars, electronic warfare and defense systems;



$32.5 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $8.8 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $0.7 million in equity to a vertically integrated manufacturer of plastic promotional and packaging products;



$11.3 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $2.3 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $4.5 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw loan to a global language services provider to the healthcare and life science end markets;



$9.9 million in a first lien senior secured loan, $1.7 million in a first lien senior secured revolver, $1.3 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw loan and $0.5 million in equity to a manufacturer and distributor of branded premium beaded ice cream;



Increased commitment of $7.2 million in a first lien senior secured incremental loan to a futures trading platform that provides software and brokerage tools that allow retail traders to perform advanced charting, run trade simulations and utilize automated trading applications;



Increased commitment of $6.7 million in a first lien senior secured incremental loan to a provider of mission critical specialty and traditional industrial cleaning and mechanical services; and

Increased commitment of $5.3 million in a first lien senior secured incremental loan to a provider of ground services to the commercial, general and cargo aviation markets.

As of December 31, 2023, Main Street's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $1.5 billion across 87 unique borrowers. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 94.7% invested in first lien debt investments and 5.3% invested in equity investments or other securities.

