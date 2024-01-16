Counterfeiting on European industries exposes staggering annual losses of USD17.5B

(MENAFN) A recent study published on Tuesday sheds light on the extensive impact of counterfeiting on European industries, revealing staggering annual losses of approximately 16 billion euros (USD17.5 billion). Conducted by the European Union Agency for the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, the study exposes the pervasive issue of intellectual piracy, resulting in European manufacturing companies losing around 200,000 jobs.



Joao Negrao, the executive director of the agency, emphasized the tangible burdens inflicted by counterfeit goods on consumers, brands, and economies. The study serves as a comprehensive examination of the true costs associated with counterfeiting, quantifying the losses incurred by businesses and the subsequent impact on job markets within the European Union.



Among the sectors significantly affected by this phenomenon, the children's toy industry in Germany emerges as the hardest hit, experiencing a loss of approximately one-third of its annual sales, equivalent to 334 million euros, due to counterfeit products. The impact is also discernible at the national level, with Cyprus being the country most affected by counterfeiting in the clothing sector, and France grappling with the widespread counterfeiting of cosmetics.



The European clothing industry bears a substantial annual revenue loss of 12 billion euros, constituting 5.2 percent of its total annual turnover, as a result of product counterfeiting. Similarly, the cosmetics sector witnesses losses of about 3 billion euros, representing 4.8 percent of its total business volume. In the children's toys sector, the toll is considerable, with an approximate 1 billion euros lost, amounting to 8.7 percent of the industry's total business volume.



This study underscores the urgent need for enhanced measures to combat counterfeiting, not only as a protective measure for businesses but also to safeguard jobs and preserve the integrity of industries contributing to the European economic landscape.

