Smart Agriculture Market To Reach USD 67.8 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart agriculture market is being propelled by AI-powered measurement and advanced features.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Agriculture Market size was valued at USD 22.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 67.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.8%.

Precision agriculture, or smart agriculture, uses technology to improve crop production, resource efficiency, and sustainability in farming. This innovative approach is reshaping the future of agriculture.

Smart agriculture is now possible with new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. These technologies gather data on crops, soil, and weather conditions to help farmers make informed decisions about agricultural practices.

Precision agriculture leverages IoT sensors and data from crops, soil, and weather to create accurate field maps. This information is used to optimize irrigation, fertilization, and pest control for improved efficiency and reduced labor costs. Robotics automates planting, harvesting, and weeding, while AI analyzes data from sensors and robots to identify issues and recommend solutions, increasing crop yields and preventing losses. IoT-enabled devices and sensors are transforming farming practices by providing real-time data for data-driven decision-making and optimized operations.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global smart agriculture market has been segmented into the offering, agriculture type, farm size, and region. The hardware segment dominates the smart agriculture market due to the increasing demand for sensors, drones, and robots. Precision farming, which uses sensors, drones, and other technologies to optimize irrigation, fertilization, and pest control, is the most widely adopted agriculture type.

Buy This Research Report:

Smart Agriculture Market Report Highlights:

The global smart agriculture market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2032.

The demand for food is increasing due to global population growth and dietary changes. With the world's population expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, there is a need to improve crop yields, reduce food waste, and make agriculture more sustainable. Smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture or digital farming, is revolutionizing the industry by leveraging advanced technologies to optimize crop production and resource efficiency.

North America leads the smart agriculture market due to government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, digital infrastructure development, research and development in precision farming technologies, and many technology companies and startups in the region.

Some prominent players in the smart agriculture market report include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd, BouMatic Robotic B.V., CropMetrics LLC, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CropZilla, Deere & Company, DICKEY-john, DroneDeploy, DeLaval Inc., Farmers Edge Inc, Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc., Gamaya, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Raven Industries, Trimble Inc., and Topcon Positioning Systems among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- AgEagle Aerials Systems will exhibit at the Milipol Homeland Security and Safety event in Paris from November 14-17, 2023, and Modern Warfare Week from November 13-16, 2023, in Fayetteville, NC.

- BouMatic has acquired SAC Group, a full-line producer of milking systems for cows, sheep, and goats headquartered in Kolding, Denmark, and will operate SAC as a fully owned subsidiary.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Smart Agriculture Market Segmentation:

By Offering : Hardware, Software, Services

By Agriculture Type: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Others.

By Farm Size : Small Farms, Medium Farms, Large Farms

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Drone Taxi Market 2023 to 2032

Luxury Car Market 2023 to 2032

Fuel Cell Forklift Market 2023 to 2032

Connected Vehicle Roadside Unit Market 2023 to 2032

Recirculating Aquaculture Market 2023 to 2032

CONTACT: Mail: ... Ph: +1-970-672-0390 Website: