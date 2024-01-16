Gen II Revolutionizes Private Equity Data Digitalization Through Strategic Partnership With Canoe Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company continues to pioneer digitalization of private equity data with Canoe Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced a partnership with Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”) , the financial technology company powering alternative investment intelligence for institutional investors, capital allocators, wealth managers, and asset servicing firms, marking a significant milestone in its journey to lead the industry in the digitalization of private equity data.

Through this partnership, Gen II will leverage Canoe's state-of-the-art technology to continue to spearhead innovation in automating the receipt, retrieval, and document management of communications from underlying funds.

This partnership allows Gen II to extract and digitize essential data points from underlying investment notices to streamline the contribution, distribution, and valuation processes for fund-of-fund investments.

Canoe is reshaping the future of alternative investments through cloud-based, machine-learning technology, and will enable Gen II to continue being a leader in technologization through near-instant access to actionable intelligence from complex documents, data extraction, and data science initiatives. With Canoe, Gen II will be able to empower allocators to unlock new efficiencies by:



Automating processes for document collections and data extraction

Gaining access to deeper data sets transparently, accurately, and efficiently Modernizing data workflows and building businesses for scale

“Gen II's commitment to advancing the digitalization of private equity data is significant, and this strategic partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy,” said Steven Millner, CEO at Gen II.“Through the integration of Canoe Intelligence, we aim to redefine industry standards and empower our clients with enhanced capabilities to navigate the complexities of fund management with ease.”

Gen II is committed to providing expertise and personalized service in all aspects of private equity fund administration. Gen II continues to make significant investments in expanding its capabilities to complement its fund administration services.

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $1 trillion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit gen2fund.

About Canoe

Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”) is a financial technology company dedicated to advancing alternative investment intelligence for institutional investors, capital allocators, wealth managers, and asset servicing firms. Canoe empowers clients with technology, data, and insights to manage alternative assets more efficiently, accurately, and confidently. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Canoe is redefining the future of alternative investment data management.

