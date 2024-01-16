Aduro Clean Technologies Presents At CEM Alphanorth Capital Event And Extends Engagement With Arrowhead Business And Investment Decisions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc . (“ Aduro ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: ACT ) (OTCQX: ACTHF ) (FSE: 9D50 ), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, announces that it will participate in the 10 th Annual CEM AlphaNorth Capital Even in Nassau, Bahamas from January 19-21, 2024 hosted by Capital Event Management Ltd (“CEM”). During the event, Aduro will conduct one-on-one meetings with interested investors and other stakeholders. The Company has also extended its engagement with Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC (“ Arrowhead ”), originally announced on May 4, 2023 , regarding the provision of investor relations services to the Company.

The Company is pleased to be participating in the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event and to have the opportunity to showcase its recent achievements and discuss future plans with investors. Aduro's mission of unlocking significant value from its technology platforms and to revolutionize the plastic industry through sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions remains at the forefront of everything we do, and the Aduro team is thrilled to share our progress and future plans with the investment community.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has extended its marketing and investor relations agreement with Arrowhead. Arrowhead will provide services for a renewed term starting January 1, 2024, and ending June 30, 2024. This renewed term will be automatically extended for successive six-month terms, subject to earlier termination by 30 days' written notice from either party. Cash compensation for the services during the renewed term will be US$50,000, with US$25,000 payable on the renewal date of the agreement and US$25,000 payable after three months. Arrowhead is not related to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Arrowhead will continue to advise Aduro on its international capital markets strategy work closely with Aduro to develop and deploy a comprehensive international investor marketing program, which will include featuring the Company on the arrowhead platform, the publication of independent analysis, investor targeting, corporate disclosure distribution, non-deal roadshows, reporting and strategic advisory. The marketing services will occur on the Arrowhead social media channels and arrowhead platform.

About Capital Event Management Ltd.

Capital Event Management Ltd , (“CEM”) is a leading provider of opportunities for small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals to connect with emerging companies looking to raise capital and gain open-market support. With over 10 years of experience in curating an exclusive investor database and a partner's fund at CEM Capital, the company has done the legwork to make it easy for clients to build relationships that can make a difference. The five-pillared approach at CEM includes a partner's fund, destination events, virtual meetings, executive consulting, and advisory services, all curated to provide valuable experiences that connect capital with opportunity.

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions LLC., (“Arrowhead”) is headquartered in New York City and was founded in 2008. Arrowhead advises public companies on investor relations, financial communications, and capital markets strategies. As a cross-border specialist, Arrowhead provides idea generation, insight, and corporate access to an international network of institutional and private investors. Through targeting, research and interactions, Arrowhead helps corporations and investors to evaluate opportunities, connect, exchange information, and transact.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. In this release, the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of continued marketing and investor relations services of Arrowhead; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services, including increased awareness of the Company and its developing technologies in the United States and internationally. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the marketing services not being provided as anticipated, the delivery of such services not resulting in the anticipated results, adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

