Plug Power To Provide Annual Business Update On January 23, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, today announced the access details for its January 23, 2024 business update conference call. During the conference call, Andy Marsh, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Middleton, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business update and answer questions.



Join the call:



Date: Tuesday January 23, 2024



Time: 8:30 am ET



Toll-free:877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

Direct webcast:

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage ( ). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 60,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power's vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

