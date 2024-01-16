Allakos Announces A Restructuring To Focus On Development Of AK006

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Existing cash to fund planned ongoing operations into mid-2026

AK006 is being tested in a comprehensive Phase 1 clinical program, including:



ongoing single and multiple ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers



a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in patients with CSU

a subcutaneous AK006 Phase 1 PK and bioavailability trial Management to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 am E.T. SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the Company) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases, today announced a restructuring to reduce costs and to focus on AK006 clinical development and additional preclinical programs. As a result, the Company's cash runway is expected to extend into mid-2026. Restructuring Activities

The Company will halt lirentelimab-related activities across clinical, manufacturing, research and administrative functions. As a result, the Company will reduce its workforce by approximately 50%. Cash Guidance

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with approximately $171 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments (unaudited). The Company's outlook for 2024 cash, cash equivalents and investments is as follows:

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at year end 2023 (unaudited) $171 million Estimated 2024 net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) ($85 to $90 million) Estimated cash, cash equivalents and investments at year end 2024 $81 to $86 million

Components of estimated 2024 net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 are as follows:



Estimated net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $85 to $90 million Less: estimated lirentelimab closeout, severance and other costs 1 ($30 million) Estimated adjusted net cash used in operating activities (non-GAAP) $55 to $60 million

1 The Company anticipates that the significant majority of the restructuring expenditures will be paid in the first half of 2024.



The Company expects that the restructuring activities will extend the cash runway into mid-2026.

Anticipated Allakos Milestones



Q1 2024: Complete dosing in the single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohorts of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial of Intravenous (IV) AK006 in healthy volunteers.

Q1 2024: Initiate the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled subcutaneous (SC) AK006 cohort in healthy volunteers.

Q2 2024: Report SAD and MAD safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) results from the Phase 1 IV AK006 trial in healthy volunteers, including data to confirm Siglec-6 receptor occupancy in skin biopsy samples.

Q2 2024: Initiate the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial of IV AK006 in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

Q3 2024: Report subcutaneous (SC) AK006 safety, PK, and PD results from the Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers, including data to confirm Siglec-6 receptor occupancy in skin biopsy samples. Year End 2024: Report topline data from the Phase 1 trial of IV AK006 in patients with CSU.

About Siglec-6 and AK006

Siglec-6 is a member of the family of cell surface receptors called Sialic acid-binding immunoglobulin-type lectins (Siglecs). Siglec-6 is found on the surface of mature mast cells, and therefore offers a way to target mast cells. Siglec-6 exerts inhibition through its intracellular immunoreceptor tyrosine-based motif (ITIM).

ITIM bearing receptors antagonize activating receptors and consequently have important roles in regulating the immune system. The inhibitory function is derived from the ability of the ITIMs to recruit SH2 domain-containing phosphatases which work to oppose activating signals driven by kinase signaling cascades. Disrupting kinase signaling cascades has been a successful strategy for treating inflammatory diseases as evidenced by approved drugs which target JAK, KIT, BTK, SYK, and others. However, often these kinase signaling pathways are active in multiple cell types, which can result in unintended side effects when disrupted.

AK006 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody which activates the inhibitory receptor Siglec-6. AK006 is directed to an extracellular epitope of the Siglec-6 receptor that was identified for its ability to generate strong inhibitory signals to mast cells. Furthermore, AK006 was engineered to have higher cell surface residence time which may increase mast cell inhibition. In addition to inhibition, in preclinical studies AK006 reduces mast cell numbers via antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) in the presence of activated macrophages.

About Allakos

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics which target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergy, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Activating these immunomodulatory receptors allows for the direct targeting of cells involved in disease pathogenesis and, in the setting of allergy and inflammation, has the potential to result in broad inhibition of inflammatory cells. The Company's most advanced antibody in ongoing clinical development is AK006. AK006 targets Siglec-6, an inhibitory receptor expressed on mast cells. Mast cells are widely distributed in the body and play a central role in the inflammatory response. Inappropriately activated mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. In preclinical studies, AK006 appears to provide deep mast cell inhibition and, in addition to its inhibitory activity, reduce mast cell numbers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

