With 6.37% CAGR, Adhesives & Sealants For Insulated Glass Market Size To Reach US$ 11,934.1 Million By 2024-2032

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Market Report by Resin Type (Polyisobutylene, Polysulfide, Polyurethane, Silicone, Acrylic, Hot-melt, PVC, Butyl, Epoxy), End User (Building and Construction, Automotive and Transportation, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global adhesives & sealants for insulated glass market size reached US$ 6,730.9 Million in 2023 Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11,934.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Industry:

Implementation of Energy Efficiency Regulations:

Stringent energy efficiency regulations and sustainability standards in the construction sector are pivotal drivers for adhesives and sealants used in insulated glass units. These regulations mandate the installation of energy-efficient windows, often featuring insulated glass. Adhesives and sealants are also integral in creating airtight seals for these units, ensuring their thermal performance. As energy codes and environmental concerns continue to evolve, there has been a rise in demand for high-quality adhesives and sealants in the construction industry. Compliance with these standards reduces energy consumption and elevates the importance of adhesives and sealants as key components in sustainable building practices.

Rising Construction Activities:

The increasing construction activities in the commercial and residential sectors are driving the demand for insulated glass, thereby stimulating the adhesives and sealants for the insulated glass market. Adhesives and sealants are essential for the assembly and sealing of insulated glass units in windows and facades. With rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation projectsworldwide, there is a growing need for energy-efficient building solutions. Insulated glass and high-performance adhesives and sealants address this need by offering improved insulation properties. The market significantly benefits from the growing focus of the construction industry on energy efficiency and sustainability, which fuels the demand for these essential materials.

Ongoing Advancements in Glass Technology:

Continuous advancements in glass technology, including the development of low-emissivity coatings and smart glass, foster innovation in adhesives and sealants for insulated glass. These materials must adhere effectively to new glass types and perform reliably in diverse environmental conditions. Adhesives and sealants are also pivotal for ensuring the longevity and performance of modern insulated glass units. As glass technology evolves to meet higher performance standards, there has been a heightened demand for adhesives and sealants. Apart from this, the market growth is further supported by the escalating need for innovative adhesives and sealants that offer superior adhesion, durability, and insulation properties, aligning with the evolving requirements of the glass industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Industry:

3M Company

Adshead Ratcliffe & Co Ltd. (Carlisle Companies Incorporated)

Bostik SA (Arkema S.A.)

Dow Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

Sika AG

Tremco CPG Inc. (RPM International Inc.)

Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Market Report Segmentation:

By Resin Type:

Polyisobutylene

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Silicone

Acrylic

Hot-melt

PVC

Butyl

Epoxy

Polyisobutylene represented the leading segment due to its excellent adhesive properties and compatibility with insulating glass materials, ensuring durable and effective seals.

By End User:

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Building and construction held the majority of the market share on account of the widespread use of insulated glass in architectural applications.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific's dominance in the adhesives & sealants for insulated glass market is attributed to the region's rapid urbanization, expanding construction sector, and the adoption of energy-efficient building practices.

Global Adhesives & Sealants for Insulated Glass Market Trends:

The implementation of stringent energy efficiency regulations and the global focus on sustainability are supporting the market growth. These regulations necessitate the use of insulated glass in buildings, and adhesives and sealants are essential for creating airtight seals that ensure optimal thermal performance, thus catalyzing product demand. Apart from this, the rapid expansion in the construction activities across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has escalated the need for insulated glass, thereby fueling market growth. Adhesives and sealants play a critical role in assembling and sealing these units, making them indispensable in the construction industry. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in glass technology, including smart and low-emissivity glass,

