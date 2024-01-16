Empowering Children Through Financial Literacy Wimee The Robot Stars In New Book Wimee Learns About Money

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wimee Learns About Money

Team Wimee

Created by Navy Veteran Michael Hyacinthe, Wimee Learns About Money is Published by Zonderkidz, a Subsidiary of Harper Collins Christian Publishing

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zonderkidz, a renowned publisher of children's literature, is thrilled to announce the release of“Wimee Learns About Money ," an engaging and educational juvenile fiction book based on Wimee the Robot created by Navy Veteran Michael Hyacinthe and written by Stephanie Kammeraad and Kevin Kammeraad.

"Wimee Learns About Money" takes young readers on a delightful journey alongside Wimee, the beloved robot from the popular television show "Wimee's Words " on PBS. In this latest adventure, Wimee receives a monetary gift from his grandmother, sparking his curiosity about the world of finance. Unsure about what to do with his newfound wealth, Wimee embarks on an entertaining and informative quest in the park with his friends Moby and Siblee.

Michael Hyacinthe, the creative force behind the success of "Wimee's Words," plays a significant role in shaping the narrative and ensuring the book aligns seamlessly with the show's ethos.

Mr. Bill (Hyacinthe) imparts essential money facts to Wimee and his friends at the story's heart. The 32-page book combines lively storytelling with bright and engaging illustrations, bringing Wimee's imaginative world to life for young readers. The narrative not only entertains but also introduces early financial concepts such as earning, spending, saving, giving, and the purposes of money.

"It's never too early to help kids learn about money, and Wimee and his friend Mr. Bill do just that. Assisting children in developing a positive and realistic mindset about different ways to earn, save, and give is essential to the core values of this book. I'm proud to help share this information in a fun and creative way." Michael Hyacinthe, Founder, Wimage

"Wimee Learns About Money" seamlessly integrates with the interactive mixed media show, inspiring preschoolers to learn through imagination, vocabulary building, puppetry, music, wordplay, and technology. A special note to parents and educators also provides ideas on leveraging the content for further learning. It serves as an early introduction to financial concepts, encouraging children to understand the various aspects of money, from its acquisition to responsible usage.

"Wimee Learns About Money" is set to captivate young minds and foster a positive attitude towards financial literacy. Join Wimee and his friends on this exciting adventure and discover the world of money through the lens of creativity and imagination.

ABOUT MICHAEL HYACINTHE

Creator of Wimage, LLC, and Wimee TV, U.S. Navy veteran Michael Hyacinthe is making waves with his children's educational initiative. Michael's remarkable story encompasses his service in the U.S. Navy, where he utilized his experiences with wounded veterans to create a creative and therapeutic outlet for self-expression. This passion and dedication compelled him to establish Wimage (Words to Image), a children's media and tech company focusing on innovative approaches to education. Airing on PBS, Wimee's Words is an interactive live children's show that encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling through puppetry, music, and wordplay.

