The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen To Lead Private 5G Workshop At Iot Evolution Expo 2024

In-Depth Look at Private 5G Network Business Case for Automobile Manufacturers

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced its CEO Alex Besen will lead a private 5G workshop titled“In-Depth Look at Private 5G Network Business Case for Automobile Manufacturers” on Tuesday February 13th from 10:45am – 11:30am at IoT Evolution Expo 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Title:In-Depth Look at Private 5G Network Business Case for Automobile ManufacturersAbstract:The workshop will provide participants comprehensive business case fundamentals on deploying the private 5G network at the automobile factory based on multiple different deployment models including on-premises, cloud, managed service, AWS and Azure. In addition, The Besen Group will present one of its private 5G network case studies for an automobile manufacturer.Agenda:The Besen Group Private 5G Network Case Study for Automobile ManufacturerThe Besen Group Business Case Methodology for Automobile ManufacturersFactory Size: Factory Parameters, Private 5G Network Use Cases, Bandwidth AllocationSpectrum Selection: Low-Band, Mid-Band and High-Band SpectrumSmall Cells Dimensioning Summary, Device Summary, Bandwidth SummaryTCO Summary: Capex Calculation, Opex Calculation and KPIsOpportunity Cost Summary: Opportunity Cost Calculation and Summary GraphsTo register for The Besen Group's private 5G workshop at IoT Evolution Expo 2024, please visit: .Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.Previously, he worked at Ericsson with mobile network operators on MVNO and UMTS projects in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. He was also responsible for identifying potential partners and hosting workshops at Ericsson Mobility World (a mobile data laboratory) where developers create, optimize and commercialize mobile applications.Prior to this position, he was employed at T-Mobile USA (formerly known as Omnipoint Communications) where he was responsible for partnerships, and joint ventures and provided billing, customer care, marketing and vendor financing solutions to mobile operators. He began his mobile career with Pocket Communications based in Washington, DC where he managed the company's auction activity for C-block spectrum licenses as well as other activities associated with market research, market segmentation, pricing plans and market distribution strategies.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.About The Besen Group ( )The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

