Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Projected To Reach US$16.36 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Close To 4%

The clinical chemistry analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% to reach a market size of US$16.36 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the clinical chemistry analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$16.36 billion by 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the clinical chemistry analyzer market is the growing ageing population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The increase in the aged population is at a high amount, which leads to a higher prevalence of age-related diseases and conditions. As per the National Council on Aging, the number of global adults, who are 65 years or older, has been projected to rise from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion in 2050. It has been also found by the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), that nearly 95% of adults aged 60 and older have at least one chronic condition and 80% have more than two, with the common chronic diseases being hypertension, high cholesterol, ischemic heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. As the burden of chronic diseases increases along with the growing aged population, it is expected to propel the clinical chemistry analyzer market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the clinical chemistry analyzer market. For instance, in July 2023, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of their compact testing system, dubbed Atellica CI Analyzer, which provides increased efficiency in addressing labour shortage pain points and driving revenue growth, fostering agility beyond standardization and clinical equivalence. This product is used for immunoassay and clinical chemistry testing, which provides a variety of advantages including improved turnaround time predictability, advanced reporting functionality, and focused safety and security measures.Access sample report or view details:The clinical chemistry analyzer market, based on product, is categorized into three types- analyzers, reagents, and others. Analyzers are devices used by medical laboratories to calculate the concentration of certain substances within different samples, which can include serum, plasma, urine and/or other bodily fluids.The clinical chemistry analyzer market, based on the test, is categorized into seven types- basic metabolic panels, electrolyte panels, liver panels, lipid profiles, renal profiles, thyroid function panels, and speciality chemical tests. Each type of test provides different results based on the sample type provided and the test required by the customer. For example, Lipid profiles are a common type of blood test that healthcare providers use for monitoring any kind of abnormalities in blood lipid concentrations, which can lead to risk in cardiovascular diseases.The clinical chemistry analyzer market, based on the end-use, is categorized into four types- hospitals, academic research centres, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Hospitals are the major users of clinical chemistry analyzers since they require professional operators like experienced doctors, lab technicians and many others.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the clinical chemistry analyzer market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors that affect the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzer market in this region is the increase in the ageing population and the growing burden of chronic diseases in the U.S. As per the National Council on Aging, 55.7 million adults are over the age of 65 in the U.S. in 2020, which comprises 30.8 million women and 24.8 million men, which is a 38% increase since 2010. It has been expected to reach up to 80.8 million American people by 2040, which is twice more than in 2000. Alongside this, the top chronic conditions amongst the adults aged 65 and above were arthritis, cancers, diabetes coronary heart diseases and heart attacks. As such, the adoption of point-of-care testing and research investments are expected to increase, which will provide the necessary fuel for the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzer market.The research includes several key players from the clinical chemistry analyzer market, such as Beckanm Coulter, Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Randox, Mindray Global, Agappe, FURUNO, Cardinal Health, Horiba, and Fisher Scientific.The market analytics report segments the clinical chemistry analyzer market using the following criteria:.By Product:oAnalyzersoReagentsoOthers.By Test:oBasic Metabolic PaneloElectrolyte PaneloLiver PaneloLipid ProfileoRenal ProfileoThyroid Function PaneloSpecialty Chemical Tests.By End-Use:oHospitalsoAcademic Research CentersoDiagnostic LaboratoriesoOthersoBy GeographyoNorth AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexicooSouth AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthersoEuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthersoMiddle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthersoAsia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Mentioned:oBeckanm CoulteroSiemens HealthineersoRocheoRandoxoMindray GlobaloAgappeoFURUNOoCardinal HealthoHoribaoFisher ScientificExplore More Reports:.Coagulation Analyzer Market:.Breath Analyzer Market:.Global X-Ray Fluorescence Analyzer Market:

