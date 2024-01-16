Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav Of Sava Healthcare Honored With The Prestigious 'Diamond Of CWITIAN' Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a grand felicitation ceremony during the Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology Alumni Association's (CWITIAN) annual general meeting, Sava Healthcare Limited's Chairman, Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav , was bestowed with the distinguished 'Diamond of CWITIAN Award' for his outstanding contributions to the field of entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Dr. Ashok Chandak, the Principal of Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology, alongside other dignitaries from CWITIAN, President Dnyaneshwar Molak, Secretary Anil Shelar, Vice Presidents Mohan Anturkar and Ashwini Kulkarni, and Treasurer Atul Devare, honored Mr. Jadhav with a certificate and a plaque in recognition of his achievements.

A Storied Career: Mr. Jadhav, an alumnus who completed his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering in 1990, has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades. With an initial stint at major industrial firms such as Larsen & Toubro, Fiat, Mercedes-Benz, and Tata Autocomp Systems, Mr. Jadhav took the entrepreneurial leap in 2003, founding Sava Healthcare. Under his leadership, the company rapidly became a renowned name in pharmaceutical distribution, now employing over seven hundred professionals across India and extending its reach to Mauritius, Singapore, Canada, Dubai, and Barbados.

Recognized for his exemplary contribution to trade, Mr. Jadhav has been previously acclaimed as the“Best Trading Exporter in India” by PHARMEXCIL under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

Beyond business, Vinod Jadhav has a significant track record in philanthropy and social initiatives. His contributions include major infrastructural upgrades at Sassoon Hospital, Pune, in partnership with Rotary Clubs, and the establishment of a 120-bed hostel in Ahmednagar named after his father, Kalyanrao Jadhav. His commitment to social causes is further evidenced by his efforts to repatriate incarcerated Indians from UAE jails and the implementation of“Happy School Projects” aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure in rural Maharashtra. For his tireless social endeavors, Mr. Jadhav has received accolades from esteemed organizations such as Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Pune Heritage.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Jadhav said , "I am deeply honored to receive the 'Diamond of CWITIAN Award.' This accolade is not just a reflection of my journey but a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and community that the Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology instills in its alumni. Every milestone I have achieved has its roots in the education and experiences I gained at CWIT, and for that, I am eternally grateful. I share this honor with my wife Suvarna , all the family members and all my colleagues at Sava Healthcare. Together, we continue to strive for excellence, not just in business, but in our commitment to making a positive impact on society and improving lives."

