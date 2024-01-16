Bengal: 3 More Arrested In ED Attack Case, Total Arrests 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested three more accused in connection with the attack on ED and CAPF personnel which took place at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5.

The police have identified the accused as Anarul Molla, Ajijul Sheikh and Hazinur Sheikh.

Police said that they were arrested from the Kanmari and Sarberia areas in Sandeshkhali and were presented at a lower court in North 24 Parganas district.

With Tuesday's arrests, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to seven.

On January 15, police arrested Ali Hossain Gharami and Sanjay Mondal.

On January 12, police arrested Sukamal Sardar and Mehboob Molla.

Police have said that all the accused have been arrested based on the video footage of the incident.

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan -- the alleged mastermind behind the attack -- at whose residence ED attempted to raid, is still absconding.

The ED has issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan. The border outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been alerted in anticipation that the absconding ruling leader might escape to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the police is aware about Shahjahan and is providing protection to the absconding leader.

--IANS

