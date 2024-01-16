Sunak Says Ukraine's Place In NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for continued support for Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation, stressing that Ukraine should become part of NATO.

He said this during an address to the British Parliament on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

The prime minister noted that since the outset of the full-scale war, the UK had provided Ukraine with almost GBP 12 billion in aid, becoming the first country to donate lethal weapons, and then tanks and long-range missiles.

Sunak stressed that Britain had become the first nation to fulfill its pledge to confirm in the relevant agreement a set of new bilateral security commitments, originally outlined at the 2023 NATO summit.

"Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, and NATO will be stronger when Ukraine is in it. But these commitments will help bridge the gap until that day comes," said Sunak.

As Ukrinform reported, Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv on Friday, January 12, and assured of Britain's continued support for the Ukrainian people.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine signed a security agreement, which provides for a 100-year partnership, annual provision of additional aid for the next 10 years and automatic donation of weapons to Ukraine in case of any new act of aggression.