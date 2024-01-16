TPP In Donetsk Region Once Again Comes Under Russian Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces on Tuesday launched another strike targeting a thermal power plant in Donetsk region.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported the news via Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"A TPP in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire. There are no casualties. The inspection is ongoing to assess the equipment condition," the statement reads.

It is noted that due to technical reasons, some equipment caught fire at one of the front-line CHPPs. No casualties were reported and the facility continues to operate in regular mode.

SBU runs drill to repel attack onfacility in country's north by Russian subversive group

Ukraine's power system is seeing no electricity shortage but hydrogeneration facilities are being actively employed to cover the increased demand amid sub-zero temperatures.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invasion forces hit a thermal power plant in Donetsk region, located near a front line, late December. As a result of the strike, electricity generation was put to a halt at the facility.