Azerbaijan Reduces Import Of Automobile Industry Products From Turkiye

In January-December 2023, Turkiye reduced its exports of
automobile industry products to Azerbaijan by 26.2 percent to
$112.7 million compared to the same period of 2022.
Azernews reports that TurkicWorld was informed
about this by the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye.
In December 2023, Turkiye's export of automobile industry
products to Azerbaijan decreased by 1.4 percent to 11.1 million
dollars compared to the same month of 2022.
It should be noted that in January-December 2023, the export of
Turkish automobile industry products increased by 13 percent
compared to the same period of 2022 and was equal to 35 billion
dollars.
In December 2023, Turkiye exported $3.2 bln worth of automotive
products, which is 1.1 percent more than in December 2022.
It was noted that during the last 12 months (December
2022-December 2023), Turkey exported automobile industry products
for $35 bln.
