President Ilham Aliyev Visits Neftchala District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
embarked on a trip to the Neftchala district.
The head of state visited a statue of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev in the city of Neftchala.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107726693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.