               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Ceremony For Commissioning Of Drinking Water Supply Systems In Neftchala


1/16/2024 7:14:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the ceremony for the commissioning of the drinking water supply systems in the city of Neftchala.

MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107726692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search