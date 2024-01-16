Digital currencies show resurgence after bitcoin exceeded USD49K mark

(MENAFN) In today's trading on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, digital currencies experienced a resurgence, spearheaded by a notable upswing in Bitcoin. The past four days had seen Bitcoin weathering its most significant decline since mid-December, following a brief surge beyond the USD49,000 mark, marking its highest level in almost two years. This surge was attributed to the approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing of Bitcoin index trading funds in the United States.



The newly introduced exchange-traded funds (ETFs) commenced trading on January 11, garnering substantial attention and accumulating total inflows of USD1.4 billion within the first two trading sessions. ETFs analysis, as reported by Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas, highlighted a robust market response, with 500,000 transactions recorded on these funds and a substantial total trading volume of USD3.6 billion.



Examining the price movements of major digital currencies, Bitcoin registered a 0.66 percent increase, reaching USD42,842, elevating its market value to an impressive USD839 billion. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin faced a decline of approximately 8.35 percent in its value. Concurrently, other prominent digital currencies, including Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Cardano, experienced varying price fluctuations.



It is noteworthy that Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) witnessed declines at different rates during today's trading session. The intricate dynamics of the digital currency market, coupled with regulatory developments and investor sentiment, continue to shape the evolving landscape of these assets.

