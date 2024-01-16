Recent legal dispute at ICJ between South Africa, Israel sparks diverse reactions

(MENAFN) The recent legal dispute at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) between South Africa and Israel regarding genocide allegations in Gaza has sparked diverse reactions, underscoring the growing global divisions.



During the hearings at The Hague, South Africa presented detailed charges against Israel, including mass killings, causing mental and bodily harm, forced displacement, a blockade on essential supplies, destruction of Gaza's healthcare system, and obstructing births by impeding life-saving medical treatment.



Israel's response centered on its right to self-defense against Hamas, rejecting claims of "genocidal intent," asserting efforts to minimize civilian harm, and challenging the ICJ's jurisdiction.



Post-hearings, a clear divide emerged, with Global South countries, especially from Africa, Latin America, and Muslim-majority nations, supporting South Africa. In contrast, the Global North, led by Western powers like the US, Canada, and Germany, remained steadfast in backing Israel.



Despite customary support from its allies, experts suggest that the ICJ case may signal an impending increase in international isolation for Israel and a strengthening of global support for the Palestinian cause.



Zeidon Alkinani, a political analyst focusing on the Middle East, sees the ICJ's involvement as a significant breakthrough, highlighting the historic failure of international institutions to address Israel's violations against Palestinians.

